× Four found shot to death in Preston, Idaho, home

PRESTON, Idaho – Authorities are investigating after four people were found shot to death inside a Preston, Idaho, home.

Police said they were called to a house near 67 W. 200 S. shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Officers confirmed that there were four individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home,”Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes told the East Idaho News.

Idaho officers have not released the names of those involved.

Geddes told the East Idaho News there is no threat or danger to the public at this time.

He said the Preston Police Department is working with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police during the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Monday afternoon.