Anti-Trump protesters march in ‘Not My President’s Day’ rally in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahns concerned about the Trump Administration took to the streets of downtown Salt Lake City Monday morning.

The participants called it the “Not My President’s Day” march and rally.

Marchers gathered at 9 a.m. in front of the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building.

They walked down State St. and gathered in Washington Square for a rally at 9:45 a.m.

The rally ended before 11 a.m. and featured speakers from several community groups, including “Utahns Against Police Brutality” and “Comunidades Unidas.”