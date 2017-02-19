Uniquely Utah: Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit on work arrives in Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- A traveling exhibit prepared by the Smithsonian Institute titled "The Way We Worked" is now on display at Ogden's Union Station.

The primary focus of the exhibit is a set of 86 photographs from the National Archives portraying Americans doing a variety of work. Some photos show men doing construction work, while others show children working before child labor laws were enacted in 1938.

In conjunction with the Smithsonian exhibit, Ogden's Union Station is also presenting a collection of photos showing people at work in Weber County, Utah, in past decades.

The exhibit is free to the public, and it runs through March 18. You can learn more about it here.