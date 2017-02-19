Semi crashed into SLC South Bound barrier, jackknifed, blocking 5 lanes

SALT LAKE CITY — A semi going South Bound crashed into the freeway barrier early Sunday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m. the Semi, Corporal Scott Attridge said, lost control on the wet roads between 600 and 900 South and struck the barrier.

According to officials, the semi threw debris into the North Bound lanes, jackknifed and blocked five lanes going South Bound.

No other cars were involved, police said, and the driver was uninjured.

“He didn’t strike any other vehicles, just the wall,” Attridge said. “We did luck out on that aspect.”

No drugs or alcohol were involved, police said.

