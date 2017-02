ROY, Utah — Roy police are searching for a man who they believe robbed a credit union on Saturday.

The man, police say, robbed the America First Credit Union at 5662 South and 2050 West around 9 a.m.

If you have any information please contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-629-8221 and refer to Roy Police case 17RO2988, or contact Roy dispatch at 801-629-8221.

Check Fox 13 for updates.