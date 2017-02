× Police say missing Layton teen found in Tooele

LAYTON, Utah — Police say a Layton teen was found in Tooele on Sunday.

Kiona Hill-Decou, 16, according to police, has been taken into custody by Tooele police.

Kiona Hill-Decou was taken into police custody this morning by Tooele PD. Thank you all for your assistance. — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) February 19, 2017

According to police, Kiona has been missing since Wednesday and was last seen at her home in Layton.

