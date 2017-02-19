× Chase ends in Spanish Fork Canyon after police use PIT maneuver to stop stolen car

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A suspect is in custody after police used spikes and then a PIT maneuver to disable a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from police in Spanish Fork Sunday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a man driving a stolen car near Spanish Fork Airport Sunday just after 4:30 p.m.

The 19-year-old man driving the car had two girls, ages 13 and 14, in the vehicle with him. The driver fled when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit down several side streets in Spanish Fork ensued.

Deputies spiked the vehicle’s tires during the chase, but the suspect continued to flee. The suspect drove into Spanish Fork Canyon, where a deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle.

Cannon said at this point it appears the parties involved suffered minor injuries or no injuries at all. The identity of the suspects have not been confirmed. The driver and his passengers have been taken into custody.

