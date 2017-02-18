× Missing Logan teenager is found, taken to the hospital

LOGAN, Utah — Logan teenager found after family believed she was a victim of sex trafficking.

17-year-old Sarah Dunsey was last seen, according to her family, at the MGM in Las Vegas. That’s where they believe, the family said, she was abducted.

Two men who were allegedly with Sarah have been taken into custody, Candy Dunsey, aunt of Sarah, said.

The family says they won’t release any other information until tonight at the vigil at 1081 Bonneville Ave. in Logan at 8 p.m.

Check Fox 13 for updates.