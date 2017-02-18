× Barn catches fire in Draper

Draper, Utah — A barn in Draper caught fire early Saturday morning.

Draper Police responded to a small barn fully engulfed in flames just before 7 a.m. at 965 East Canyon Breeze Lane and 13610 South in Draper.

The interior of the building was destroyed, according to police. All that was left of the barn after the fire, police said, was the first-floor concrete walls.

No animals or people were in the barn, according to officials.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown.

