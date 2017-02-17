Please enable Javascript to watch this video Laura Heck talks about the importance of having play dates with your partner and shares some tips. How to have more fun with your partner

Tip #1 Schedule your play and be intentional. Make a list of fun items you would like to do together and calendar when you will play. Once you get in the habit of playing as a couple, make a daily ritual to have open play time and allow spontaneity to take its course.

Tip #2 Surround yourself with playful people.

Tip #3 Remind yourself of what brought you joy as a child and do that again.

Fun activity ideas:

• Geocaching

• Tandem cycling

• Playing hide and go seek in public spaces

• Fun photo shoots

• Themed dress up parties

• High dive contest

• Sledding

• City wide treasure hunt

• Off Roading

• Game nights

• Karaoke

• Acroyoga

• Dance lessons

• Tell stories about strangers as they pass by

• Kickball in the park

• Prank wars