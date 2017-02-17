How to have more fun with your partner

Laura Heck talks about the importance of having play dates with your partner and shares some tips.

Tip #1  Schedule your play and be intentional.

Make a list of fun items you would like to do together and calendar when you will play.  Once you get in the habit of playing as a couple, make a daily ritual to have open play time and allow spontaneity to take its course.

Tip #2 Surround yourself with playful people.

Tip #3  Remind yourself of what brought you joy as a child and do that again.
 
Fun activity ideas:
• Geocaching
• Tandem cycling
• Playing hide and go seek in public spaces
• Fun photo shoots
• Themed dress up parties
• High dive contest
• Sledding
• City wide treasure hunt
• Off Roading
• Game nights
• Karaoke
• Acroyoga
• Dance lessons
• Tell stories about strangers as they pass by
• Kickball in the park
• Prank wars
If you're interested in learning more about how to deepen your connection, check out www.forbetter.us or visit Laura's website.