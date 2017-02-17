18-year-old man shot to death in Magna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah - An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Magna overnight.

Unified Police said they received several calls about a shooting just after 11 p.m. near 3231 S. Julia Ln.

Officers found the man who was shot multiple times on the floor inside a home.

Eight people were in the home during the shooting, according to police.

Authorities rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

Investigators said they are searching for two people who left the house after the shooting.

However, authorities have not released a description of suspects.

Police said they don't believe the public is at risk.

Officials said there is no evidence to suggest this is gang-related at this time.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.