A Utah dad brought a “tale as old as time” to life for his 3-year-old daughter.

Photographer Josh Rossi, who previously transformed his little girl into Wonder Woman, has now turned Nellee into “Belle” for a magical “Beauty and the Beast” photo shoot.

Alright guys here is the project I have been working on for the last 2 months! I fulfilled my daughters dream of becoming Wonder Woman ha! Click the link in bio to check out the article and how the images were created! A post shared by Josh Rossi (@joshrossiphoto) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

While on vacation in Europe, Rossi snapped photos to serve as backgrounds and then came home to finish the spread.

On Valentine’s Day, Rossi surprised Nellee with these magical photos.

Alright guys it's here! My Valentine's gift to my daughter Nellee! Thanks to @elladynae for the awesome dresses! Click the link in my bio for the full article… #beautyandthebeast A post shared by Josh Rossi (@joshrossiphoto) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:26pm PST