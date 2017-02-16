Utah Adventures: Snowmobiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you been wanting to get into snowmobiling but aren't sure where to start? Chris Haller, OHV Program Coordinator for Utah State Parks, shares some tips.

1. Wear the appropriate gear for riding!

This includes: helmets, layering of clothing, other cold weather clothing and

avalanche equipment.

2. Take an education course!

Take a snowmobile education course and an avalanche course. Visit the OHV website for more information on courses.

3. Be prepared!

Let someone know where your going and when you'll return from the trip. Carry enough supplies in case you become stranded overnight in a cold weather setting.