× Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa don’t talk

By Lisa Respers France

(CNN) — Regis Philbin has painted a picture of s strained relationship with Kelly Ripa.

The former “Live! with Regis and Kelly” co-host recently appeared on “Larry King Now” and said he and Ripa have not kept in touch since he left the show in 2011.

“[Ripa] got very offended when I left,” Philbin said. “She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

He also said he has never been invited to appear on the new “Live!” show.

But producers of “Live! With Kelly” refuted that in a statement provided to CNN.

“It was wonderful to have Regis on the show for our 2015 Halloween special,” said Dave Davis, president and general manager of WABC, which produces “Live! With Kelly.” “He’s also been invited back several times as a guest, and in fact was confirmed for a date, but was not able to make it at the time.”

WABC also provided CNN with footage that shows Ripa and Philbin embracing in the makeup room prior to the special.

“Look at you Miss Beautiful Star,” Philbin says to Ripa in the video, after the pair embrace and kiss as people in the room applaud.

“I knew you wouldn’t be able to stay away,” Ripa responds.

Representatives for Philbin had not responded to a request for clarification as of the time of publication.

Ripa joined the show in 2001 after Kathie Lee Gifford left.

The host made headlines in April after she skipped work in protest over how producers handled co-host Michael Strahan leaving. Producers later apologized to both.

Since then there has been a hunt for a new co-host for what is currently “Live! with Kelly.”