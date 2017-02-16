Pork Chops with Tomato Corn Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 teaspoon of chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

Salt and Pepper

1 lb. (4-6) boneless pork chops

Tomato Corn Salsa:

2 cup corn fresh or previously frozen

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1 red or green bell pepper, chopped

4 green onions, chopped

1 jalapeno peppers, diced (optional)

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

juice of 1 lime

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a small bowl, mix together the first 5 ingredients through salt and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over pork chops on both sides.

For the Tomato Corn Salsa, in a medium bowl, a bowl, mix together the corn, tomatoes, pepper, green onions, jalapeno, if using, oil, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly and set aside.

To serve, place each pork chop on a plate. Top with desired amount of salsa. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan's Market