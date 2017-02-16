Pork Chops with Tomato Corn Salsa

Posted 12:14 pm, February 16, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:17PM, February 16, 2017

1/2 teaspoon of chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

Salt and Pepper

1 lb. (4-6) boneless pork chops

Tomato Corn Salsa:

2 cup corn fresh or previously frozen

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1 red or green bell pepper, chopped

4 green onions, chopped

1 jalapeno peppers, diced (optional)

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

juice of 1 lime

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a small bowl, mix together the first 5 ingredients through salt and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over pork chops on both sides.

For the Tomato Corn Salsa, in a medium bowl, a bowl, mix together the corn, tomatoes, pepper, green onions, jalapeno, if using, oil, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly and set aside.

To serve, place each pork chop on a plate. Top with desired amount of salsa. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan's Market

  • Recipes
    promo311455022

    Chicken Tacos

  • Recipes
    promo310158842

    Southwest Beef Casserole

  • Recipes
    promo306443407

    Chunky Bean and Corn Dip

  • The Place
    promo310685365

    Recipe: Samosas 3 ways

  • Recipes
    promo308258217

    Couscous, Tomato and Bean Salad

  • Recipes
    promo310684037

    Warm Lentil and Rice Salad

  • Recipes
    promo309468066

    Couscous Tomato Basil Salad

  • Recipes
    promo307999105

    Chicken Jambalaya

  • The Place
    promo307746774

    Recipe: Chicken Tikka Kebabs

  • Recipes
    promo310072301

    Grilled Orange Chicken and Rice

  • Recipes
    promo308431071

    Tomato and Basil Salad over Spinach

  • Recipes
    promo304802132

    Salmon with Cucumber and Dill

  • Recipes
    promo302292400

    Swiss Steak