Pork Chops with Tomato Corn Salsa

1/2 teaspoon of chili powder
1/2 teaspoon of cumin
1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon of onion powder
1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
Salt and Pepper
1 lb. (4-6) boneless pork chops
Tomato Corn Salsa:
2 cup corn fresh or previously frozen
2 large tomatoes, chopped
1 red or green bell pepper, chopped
4 green onions, chopped
1 jalapeno peppers, diced (optional)
3 tablespoons of olive oil
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
juice of 1 lime
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a small bowl, mix together the first 5 ingredients through salt and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over pork chops on both sides.
For the Tomato Corn Salsa, in a medium bowl, a bowl, mix together the corn, tomatoes, pepper, green onions, jalapeno, if using, oil, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly and set aside.
To serve, place each pork chop on a plate. Top with desired amount of salsa. Serve immediately.
