× Outdoor Retailer leaving Utah over public lands dispute

SALT LAKE CITY — After a meeting with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert Thursday, the groups responsible for putting on the Outdoor Retailer Show announced they will not include Utah in the list of possible sites for future shows.

Officials from Outdoor Retailer, which produces the Outdoor Retailers shows, along with representatives from the Outdoor Industry Association, Patagonia, The North Face, and REI met with Gov. Gary Herbert via teleconference to discuss the issue of public lands in the Beehive State Thursday.

The meeting was the latest development in the increasingly strained relationship between Utah lawmakers and the Outdoor Retailers, as several prominent outdoor companies have denounced Utah lawmakers’ position on the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument.

“We are doing the work necessary to procure an alternative location for Outdoor Retailer,” said Marisa Nicholson, show director for Outdoor Retailer.

Nicholson stated that finding another location is a process that will take between 60 and 90 days.

“Salt Lake City has been hospitable to Outdoor Retailer and our industry for the past 20 years, but we are in lockstep with the outdoor community and are working on finding our new home,” Nicholson stated.

Darrell Denny, Executive Vice President of Emerald Expositions–which owns Outdoor Retailer, reiterated their intent to leave Utah.

“Emerald Expositions will also not extend the request for proposal to Utah for relocating the Interbike tradeshow,” he stated.

The Utah Democratic Party issued a statement in reaction to the move:

“Today all Utahns are feeling the consequences of the far-right agenda of the Utah Republican Party. Through these frivolous law suits over public lands, and the designation of Bears Ears National Monument, Gov. Herbert and the Utah Republicans have lost Utah $45 Million in revenue with the exit of the Outdoor Retailers Convention. With one breath, Governor Herbert touts our 5 , now 6, national monuments to increase tourism, and with another refuses to drop the party lines for the betterment of Utah’s economy. After listening to our Utah Republican leadership talk out of both sides of their mouth for years, the Outdoor Retailers finally put their foot down. Our Utah Republicans have proven once again that they have no respect for our beautiful and sacred lands.”

Earlier this month, the Outdoor Retailers announced they had begun looking around for new locations to host the show for 2018 and beyond. The Outdoor Retailer’s contract with Salt Lake City is through summer of 2018.