Fire destroys Wasatch Wing and Clay Bird Hunting Club in Utah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FORT, Utah - Fire destroyed the Wasatch Wing and Clay Bird Hunting Club in Utah County overnight.

Unified Fire officials said it took more than 30 firefighters about two hours to control the flames.

Firefighters said there are no fire hydrants 10 miles west of Lehi so crews had to begin attacking the fire using the limited amount of water they had in their trucks.

Then fire crews established portable water pools to feed the hoses and keep water on the flames.

Authorities said the building is a total loss.

No word on the damage estimate yet but firefighters said it will likely be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Also no word on what sparked the fire.

Investigators took a quick look and will be back out once the sun comes up to do a more thorough investigation.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.