Officials seek public input on future developments at Point of the Mountain

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — There is about 20,000 acres of undeveloped land at the Point of the Mountain. This week, two public workshops are being held to help decide what to do with that land.

“We are being told by consultants and other people that this doesn’t exist anywhere else in the country,” said Christopher Conabee, Co-Chair of the Point of the Mountain Development Commission. “You are looking at a state asset that sits in a possible land mass between two giant cities connected by mass transit.”

On Wednesday night the Point of the Mountain Development Commission asked the public what they want to see for the future of this area.

“I trust that they will listen and really take our input to heart,” said Suzanne Harrison of Draper.

Harrison was one of about 90 people to attend the meeting.

They took a survey about what they think is most important. Number one was jobs and the economy, followed by transportation, clean air and open space.

“I want to see a partnership between high tech and educational opportunities while keeping in mind open space and recreational options for residents,” Harrison said.

Others questioned what all this new development means for traffic and the environment, which are already hot-button issues.

“We all want cleaner air for us, for our children,” said Angie Parkin of Lehi. “Increase the amount of public transportation options and opportunities, and just more walk-ability and safer bike lanes.”

Getting everyone on board with one master plan could be a challenge. The undeveloped land stretches across two counties and eight cities.

Draper Mayor Troy Walker said for his city, the prison site is their number one priority. It’s one of the largest parcels in the development.

“I want to see jobs, high tech business, maybe a research park for one of our great universities–something that’s a stamp on this area,” Walker said.

The parcels of land are also owned by a number of different entities.

“There is a lot of development land there that individual families and developers own, there is city land, county land, obviously state land that we talked about with the prison,” Conabee said. “One of the things we are actually good at is getting people in a room and deciding the outcome of things, so we are going to use that strength.”

There is another public workshop scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Thanksgiving Point.