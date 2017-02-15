New plans for downtown SLC include high-tech campus, convention hotel, charter school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- In 10 years, downtown Salt Lake City may have a high-tech corporate campus, a new charter school, a giant convention center hotel and new buses and streetcars.

Those are all part of plans announced in the new Downtown Rising Action Plan, introduced by Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jason Mathis in the lobby of the Eccles Theater.

"We don't need to be Denver," Mathis said. "We don't need to be Portland. We are on our way to be the best Salt Lake City we can be."

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says the plan is a perfect complement to the city's goals and shows the commitment of the business community to make the downtown area distinctive.

"Our city's personal goals are aligning very nicely with the downtown rising," Biskupski said.

The Downtown Alliance is a subgroup of the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah's largest business membership group. This is the second Downtown Rising Action Plan from the group, and the first plan showed success, including the Eccles Theater, Trax to Salt Lake City International Airport, and nearly 10,000 new residential units.

Mathis said making downtown more family friendly was a central motivation of the new plan.

"In the past we haven't had a lot of families living downtown, now that's changing," Mathis said.