Jeremy Johnson refuses to testify in Swallow corruption trial

SALT LAKE CITY — A critical witness in the corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is refusing to testify.

Jeremy Johnson will not answer questions from lawyers in the case, even after Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill offered an immunity deal to him. His attorneys, Mary Corporon and Karra Porter, said they worried that federal prosecutors would still use his words against him.

“He respectfully asserts that any grant of immunity is meaningless to him,” Corporon told the judge.

Johnson was convicted in federal court after a trial on fraud charges and is serving 11 years in federal prison. He is currently appealing it.

“We have to be concerned about the federal government,” Corporon said, accusing the feds of threatening to go after his family, and telling the judge that past immunity offers have not been offered.

Porter said an FBI agent visited Johnson in prison to inquire about what his testimony in the Swallow trial would be.

Johnson is expected to still be placed on the witness stand outside the presence of the jury, where he will plead his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills said Tuesday she would issue a ruling after a lunch recess.

Johnson’s refusal to testify could seriously undermine the prosecution’s case against Swallow. He is tied to four of the counts against the former Utah Attorney General. Johnson has said he allowed Swallow to stay at a home he owned, take flights on his private jet and stay on his $1 million houseboat at Lake Powell.

Swallow is currently on trial, accused of accepting gifts and donations from people facing investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as the story develops…