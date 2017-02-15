Coalition of Utah business leaders speak against changing non-compete laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A group of business leaders gathered at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday to tell lawmakers they are not happy.

Free Enterprise Utah is a coalition of business owners and leaders who want to keep Utah’s non-compete laws the way they are.

The group says they thought the issue was over last legislative session when they came to a compromise over a bill trying to change the law. Now they say legislation is coming forward to make even more changes.

“It’s not more complicated, we’re not trying to pass legislation, we’re not trying to change the rules,” said Bud Scruggs of Free Enterprise Utah. “Utah has 50 years of law to make sure that employment agreements are fair, and it doesn’t need to be fixed.”

Members of the coalition say non-compete laws help protect business models, trade secrets, and private information for the employee and employer.

Those who support changing Utah’s laws regarding non-compete clauses say they’ve seen the agreements damage careers by limiting where an employee can work after leaving a company.