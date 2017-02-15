Chicken Tacos

  • 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 avocados, cut in half, see removed

1/2 cup plain yogurt

2 limes, divided

1/4 cup cilantro

10 corn or whole-wheat flour tortillas, warmed

  • 2 cups cabbage, shredded
  • 1 cup fresh prepared salsa
  • 1 jalapeños, sliced (optional)
  • No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a small bowl mix together garlic powder, paprika, cumin, chili powder, no salt seasoning and pepper. Coat chicken with dried spice mixture. In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Cook chicken for 8-10 minutes, turning all pieces, or until cooked all the way through.

In a medium bowl, mash avocados with no salt seasoning and pepper. Add yogurt, zest and juice of 1 lime and cilantro; mix together.

To serve, divide chicken in the tortillas. Serve with Avocado Cilantro Sauce, cabbage, salsa and jalapeno slices, if using.

Note: To make a creamier version of the Avocado Cilantro Sauce, place all ingredients in a food processor. Mix together until the sauce reaches desired consistency.

