Chicken Tacos

- 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 avocados, cut in half, see removed
1/2 cup plain yogurt
2 limes, divided
1/4 cup cilantro
10 corn or whole-wheat flour tortillas, warmed
- 2 cups cabbage, shredded
- 1 cup fresh prepared salsa
- 1 jalapeños, sliced (optional)
- No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
In a small bowl mix together garlic powder, paprika, cumin, chili powder, no salt seasoning and pepper. Coat chicken with dried spice mixture. In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Cook chicken for 8-10 minutes, turning all pieces, or until cooked all the way through.
In a medium bowl, mash avocados with no salt seasoning and pepper. Add yogurt, zest and juice of 1 lime and cilantro; mix together.
To serve, divide chicken in the tortillas. Serve with Avocado Cilantro Sauce, cabbage, salsa and jalapeno slices, if using.
Note: To make a creamier version of the Avocado Cilantro Sauce, place all ingredients in a food processor. Mix together until the sauce reaches desired consistency.
Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute