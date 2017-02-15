8 time-saving apps for small business owners

Asenath Horton, Vision 2020 Founder & Owner, and Ann Marie Wallace from The Women's Business Center talk about the most useful apps for small business owners.
Top 8 time-saving apps:
- Google Drive (FREE): live document creation and cloud storage
- Google Hangouts (FREE): Group video calls
- Evernote (FREE): Collect, nurture, and share ideas across platforms
- Genius Scan (FREE): picture pdf scanner
- Canva (FREE): simple graphic design software
- Basecamp: Manage projects, groups, and client work
- Buffer: social media sharing
- Sendible: social media management and analytics