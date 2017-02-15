8 time-saving apps for small business owners

Posted 3:07 pm, February 15, 2017, by
Asenath Horton, Vision 2020 Founder & Owner, and Ann Marie Wallace from The Women's Business Center talk about the most useful apps for small business owners.
Top 8 time-saving apps:
  1. Google Drive (FREE): live document creation and cloud storage
  2. Google Hangouts (FREE): Group video calls
  3. Evernote (FREE): Collect, nurture, and share ideas across platforms
  4. Genius Scan (FREE): picture pdf scanner
  5. Canva (FREE): simple graphic design software
  6. Basecamp: Manage projects, groups, and client work
  7. Buffer: social media sharing
  8. Sendible: social media  management  and analytics