Nathan Pacheco is a classically trained tenor who has a passion for reaching out and uplifting people through music.

His debut album was released in 2012 by Disney Pearl.

Shortly after its release, it registered as one of the top purchased classical/crossover discs on iTunes and Amazon.

His latest album, Higher, was released Feb. 10.

Pacheco is performing in Layton on Feb. 17.