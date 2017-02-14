Steak and Shrimp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 bone in or boneless steaks steaks

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 lb. shrimp, peeled, tail removed, deveined

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup whipping cream or half & half

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness.

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add oil. Cook shrimp with old bay seasoning, lemon juice, salt and pepper for 2 minutes if precooked. Add 2-3 minutes for raw shrimp. Remove shrimp from skillet and place in foil.

In the same skillet up to medium heat, add cream or half and half, Parmesan cheese, Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until cheese melts, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp to the cream sauce. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

To serve, place steaks on plates. Top with some of the shrimp and cream mixture. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council