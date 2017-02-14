Steak and Shrimp

Posted 12:26 pm, February 14, 2017

4 bone in or boneless steaks steaks

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 lb. shrimp, peeled, tail removed, deveined

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup whipping cream or half & half

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness.

  • In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add oil. Cook shrimp with old bay seasoning, lemon juice, salt and pepper for 2 minutes if precooked. Add 2-3 minutes for raw shrimp. Remove shrimp from skillet and place in foil.
  • In the same skillet up to medium heat, add cream or half and half, Parmesan cheese, Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until cheese melts, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp to the cream sauce. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

To serve, place steaks on plates. Top with some of the shrimp and cream mixture. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

