Elisa Barber from The Baking Hive shares this delicious cake recipe.

Raspberry and Marzipan Cake with White Chocolate Ganache Ingredients

3/4 Cup Granulated Sugar

2/3 Cup Butter

3 Eggs

170 gram Marzipan or Almond Paste

2/3 Cup Flour

1 cup Fresh or Frozen Raspberries

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease and line a round 8' cake pan with parchment paper.

1. In a bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with a whisk attachment (or this can be done by hand in a bowl with a wooden spoon), add your butter, sugar, eggs and marzipan or almond paste.

2. Whisk on medium high speed until mixture is light, creamy, and generally smooth.

3. Next measure in your flour and mix.

4. Now by hand and using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, fold in the raspberries.

5. Pour batter into the graded and lined 8' round cake pan, smooth top and bake in preheated 350 oven for 45-55 min or until an inserted knife comes out clean.

6. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then flip cake out of pan on to a wire rack and allow to cool completely.

For White Chocolate Ganache:

1/2 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1/2 Cup White Chocolate Chips

In the microwave, heat heavy cream in microwave-safe cup/dish for 1 min or until hot. Add 1/c cup of white chocolate chips to hot cream and let sit for about 30 seconds. Then using a fork, stir cream and chocolate chips until all chips are melted and ganache is smooth. Now pour over top of cake and decorate with fresh raspberries.