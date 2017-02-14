Oregon woman blames airline for dog’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Oregon - A woman says United Airlines is at fault for the death of her beloved dog and her Facebook post about what happened has gone viral.

Kathleen Considine just moved from Michigan to Oregon.

She told WDIV her dog, Jacob, was flying from Michigan to Oregon with a layover in Chicago, for the move.

Considine says the issue started when a scheduled one-hour layover in Chicago turned into 20 hours because the dog's crate couldn't fit on the second plane.

The dog arrived in Portland and died at the vet that night.

The vet says it was due to a stomach issue caused by stress.

United Airlines says it's not responsible because the dog showed no signs of being sick while in its care.

She posted her story to Facebook on Friday night and it has been shared more than 330,000 times since then.