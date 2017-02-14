Heber head-on collision kills three people, critically injuries two others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEBER, Utah -- A head-on crash killed three people and critically injured two others on Highway 40 in Heber Tuesday morning.

UHP says two cars were heading in opposite directions when one of them drifted into the oncoming lane causing the crash.

Miguel Huitron was driving the car that caused the crash, police said.

UHP said along with Huitron, his girlfriend Aja and his aunt Darcy Winger were in the car.

The crash killed Huitron and Aja, police said.

According to officials, Winger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"If the blame is on Miguel or whatever happened I am so sorry," said Huitron's cousin Crystal Rosvall. "Darcy needs to pull through because she has a life to live not only for herself but for her children."

Rosvall admits Miguel wasn't perfect but he was like a son to her.

"I see him as my son because I raised him from 10 until about 17, obviously I didn't do that good of a job because he ended up in prison but I have that love for him," said Rosvall.

Rosvall said Huitron was just starting to turn his life around.

"He actually had determination and goals this time," said Rosvall.

As for the other car, UHP says there were two people inside, a man and a woman from California. One died, the other was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"I pray for you, I pray that God is with you, I pray that God is with the person that still is living and that they pull through," said Rosvall to the family.

UHP is still investigating the crash but they did say speeding was a factor, they believe both cars were going at least ten miles above the speed limit, which is 55.

A GoFundMe Account was set up to help the family with funeral expenses under Rosvall's name.