Salt Lake City police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Tesoro gas station

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station Monday night.

Police said the robbery happened at a Tesoro gas station on 100 South and 900 East.

A man with a gun demanded the cash in the till and a customer’s purse, police said.

The man may have fled by car, according to police, but it’s still unclear.

Police said the man was wearing a type of fabric as a mask, but witnesses told police they allegedly could tell it was a white man who appeared close to 40 years of age with a mustache.

The robbery is still under investigation, said Lt. Craig Gleason.