× UDOT closes part of I-215 for sinkhole repair

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation crews are working to repair a sinkhole on I-215 E.

The sinkhole is in the left lane of northbound I-215 near 3500 S. UDOT believes the sinkhole, which is about five feet deep and 10 feet wide, was likely caused by the combination of a damaged pipe, heavy rainfall and months of snowfall that melted quickly.

Crews are replacing the damaged pipe with a concrete one to ensure drainage water can continue flowing freely away from the interstate.

“It’s really not an immediate threat to the freeway, but it’s something that, if left unaddressed, could potentially be problematic in the future here,” said UDOT spokesman John Gleason. “So we need to get that addressed.”

Construction is expected to last about a week. Drivers should expect 10-15 minute delays.