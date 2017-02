SALT LAKE CITY – A house fire sent one woman to the hospital and closed Highland Dr. at 2400 S. Monday morning.

Crews put out the fire at a home near 1180 E. Warnock Ave.

All but one woman got out unharmed.

A man said he couldn’t find his girlfriend.

Fire crews went back inside the home and rescued her.

She went to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities have not said how the fire started.

