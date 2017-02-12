Garland Police seize 36 pounds of meth hidden in food jars after suspect calls cops

GARLAND, Utah — Police in Garland seized more than 36 pounds of illegal drugs after a man called police to report he was being followed by multiple suspicious vehicles Sunday morning.

Chief Chad Soffe of the Garland City Police Department said a 27-year-old man called police around 3 a.m. Sunday and said two suspicious vehicles were following him.

Police responded to a service station off of I-15 were the man had pulled over, and Soffe said responding officers noticed the man seemed out of sorts.

“It was obvious he was on some kind of drug,” Soffe said of the suspect.

Police were not able to locate any suspicious vehicles following the man, but they did find more than 36 pounds of methamphetamine, which they said was sealed in food jars to conceal the contents.

Soffe said the street value of the drugs is estimated at more than half of a million dollars. He said while they did not locate anyone, it is possible the man was in fact being followed.

The suspect gave police a name along with an international passport, which police determined to be a forgery. Soffe said Sunday they are still working to determine the man’s true identity.

Soffe said the man told police he was just passing through Utah and was on his way to North Dakota.

The suspect was booked into jail for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and forgery.

Officers from Tremonton PD and the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office assisted Garland PD with the arrest and seizure.