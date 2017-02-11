Utah police mourn death of Unified Police Officer Jon Richey

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Jon Richey, a Unified Police Department Officer who was injured last year in the same attack that left officer Doug Barney dead, was found deceased inside his home Saturday.

Salt Lake City Police confirmed Saturday that Jon Richey, a former SLC PD sergeant and current UPD Officer, was found deceased in his home.

SLC Police are handling the investigation and say at this point there are no indications of foul play. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Lt. Brian Lohrke, Unified PD, also tweeted his condolences and a photo of Richey.

Richey responded to the same call that led to the death of Officer Doug Barney in January of 2016, and Richey was shot and injured during the exchange of gunfire with suspect Cory Lee Henderson. Richey was shot just minutes after Barney was killed, and the pair were shift partners who often took calls together.

Last year police said Richey was well-known for his devotion to his K9 partners.

“He’s been called several times the ‘Doggie Lama.’ As I mentioned, Jon takes dog training very seriously,” Sgt. Chad Reyes said last year, noting Richey had claimed several national and international awards for police dog training.