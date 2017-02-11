× Police seek suspect after numerous complaints of lewd behavior on BYU’s campus

PROVO, Utah — Provo and Brigham Young University Police are looking for a suspect after several complaints of lewdness in the lower campus area.

According to the Provo Police Department, several people have called to report that a man is driving up to women in the lower campus area at BYU and “committing lewd behavior.”

The suspect has been driving a small silver sedan. He is described as a white male in his 30s with a long beard.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or who has information about the alleged offenses is asked to call Provo PD at 801-852-6210.