Logan teen goes missing while in Las Vegas

LOGAN, Utah — A teenager from Logan who went missing while in Las Vegas may be in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Utah.

St. George News reports 17-year-old Sarah Dunsey disappeared while in Las Vegas in January with no phone, identification or extra money or clothing.

Authorities believe the missing teen could be in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or in Utah. Anyone who sees Sarah or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Logan PD at 435-753-7555 or KlaasKIDS at 885-SEEK-LOST.

Sarah stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. The 17-year-old girl has brown hair and brown eyes, and she has a tattoo of a lotus flower on her ribcage. She is pictured in the poster below.