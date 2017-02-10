Elderly couple in hospice care dies after house fire in Sunset

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET, Utah -- An elderly couple in hospice care died Friday after a house fire in Sunset.

The fire at 146 West and 1900 North was reported around 1:30 p.m., and a married couple ages 94 and 96 suffered fatal injuries in the fire.

Crews at the scene tell Fox 13 News the couple is in hospice care and was unable to get out of the home on their own. The couple has people who regularly check on them and assist them, but the fire broke out at a time when the couple was home alone.

Neighbors tell Fox 13 the couple has lived in the home for decades, and they are well known in the community.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

