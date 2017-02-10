Chocolate Covered Strawberry Blondie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the Blondie:

12 Oz Cake Flour

10Oz Butter

22 Oz Brown Sugar

6 Large Eggs

pinch Salt

12 Oz White Choc Chips

1 Cup Freeze dried Strawberries

2 tsp vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a half sheet pan with parchment and butter and flour the paper.Melt Chocolate and Butter over a double boiler. Whip the eggs and sugar together until ribbon stage. Fold in the melted chocolate, once mixture is incorporated evenly sift the dry ingredients and fold int the dry strawberries. Transfer to the sheet pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the center bounces back. Allow to cool.

For the Milk Chocolate Ganache

12 Oz Good Quality Milk Chocolate

8 Oz Heavy Cream

Bring cream to a boil and pour over chocolate. Allow the heat to melt the chocolate for a few seconds. Whisk gently until well blended. Pour over the blondies and spread evenly.

For the Macerated Strawberries

2 Cups Fresh Strawberries, diced

1/2 Cup Powdered Sugar

2 Tbsp Grand Marnier or Vanilla Extract

Zest of 1/2 Orange

Mix all ingredients and allow to macerate for 20 to 30 minutes. Serve over the blondies with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream (optional)

