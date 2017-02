Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, England - This little guy could be the cutest thing you will see all day.

Zoo keepers in England have stepped in to care for a newborn antelope after its mother passed away.

"Thanos" is just 7.5 inches tall and is too small to weigh on the zoo's scales.

Keepers feed him five times a day.

This breed of antelope, the dik-dik, grows to a maximum size of just 16 inches, making it one of the smallest species of antelope in the world.