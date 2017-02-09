Court blocks Trump’s travel ban; citizens from Muslim countries can travel to US

Please wait for video to load below.

President Donald Trump’s travel ban will remain blocked, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The ruling means that citizens of seven majority Muslim countries will continue to be able to travel to the US, despite Trump’s executive order from last month.

Trump quickly responded to the ruling with a tweet that shows he is now pleased.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The order bars citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

Trump issued the travel ban on January 27, causing chaos, confusion and protests at international airports as the legal status of people in transition was suddenly thrown into question.

Lawsuits have been filed across the country, but it was one from federal Judge James Robart in Seattle last Friday that blocked the travel ban nationwide, clearing the way for resumed travel from the seven countries.