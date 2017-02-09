The Importance of a Utah-designated Trauma Center

When it comes to emergency services, fast, efficient, and high quality care are crucial. Trauma centers provide the technology, equipment, specialized resources and staff to properly handle emergency medical situations.
Davis Hospital and Medical Center is a Utah-designated ER trauma center, which is staffed with an experienced team of ACLS, TNCC, and PALS-certified nurses and board-certified ER physicians. The trauma center offers 24-hour care and utilizes advanced technologies and treatment options for the intensive care needs and stabilization of patients.
Benefits of a trauma center in your community
- Board-certified trauma surgeons
- Critical care services
- Advanced, specialized trauma team
- Advanced technology and equipment
- Treats a wider range of patients
- Dedicated room/bay that receives trauma patients
Types of injuries treated in a trauma center
- Brain injuries
- Thoracic and intra-abdominal injuries
- Falling injuries
- Gunshot wounds
- Blunt force trauma
- Work-related injuries
Davis Hospital and Medical Center is also a certified Stroke Receiving Center and STEMI receiving center.