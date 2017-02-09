The Importance of a Utah-designated Trauma Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to emergency services, fast, efficient, and high quality care are crucial. Trauma centers provide the technology, equipment, specialized resources and staff to properly handle emergency medical situations.

Davis Hospital and Medical Center is a Utah-designated ER trauma center, which is staffed with an experienced team of ACLS, TNCC, and PALS-certified nurses and board-certified ER physicians. The trauma center offers 24-hour care and utilizes advanced technologies and treatment options for the intensive care needs and stabilization of patients.

Benefits of a trauma center in your community

Board-certified trauma surgeons

Critical care services

Advanced, specialized trauma team

Advanced technology and equipment

Treats a wider range of patients

Dedicated room/bay that receives trauma patients

Types of injuries treated in a trauma center

Brain injuries

Thoracic and intra-abdominal injuries

Falling injuries

Gunshot wounds

Blunt force trauma

Work-related injuries

Davis Hospital and Medical Center is also a certified Stroke Receiving Center and STEMI receiving center.