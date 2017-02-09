Person found dead in Jordan River in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Officers are investigating after a person was found dead in the Jordan River Thursday.

West Valley Lt. Jeff Conger said a Salt Lake County surveyor found the body near 3300 S. and 1200 W. and called police.

Authorities said it appears the body has been in the water “for some time” and investigators have not been able to determine the gender of the person.

Lt. Conger said there were no obvious signs of foul play at this point.

However, he said it is difficult to tell because of how long the body has been in the water.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the body.

