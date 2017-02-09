Heart Failure: Small Signs that No One Should Ignore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The term “heart failure” can be a misleading term. Although this is a serious medical condition, it doesn’t mean the heart has stopped working. It actually means the heart isn’t functioning as well as it should be and it can’t keep up with the body’s workload. When the heart cannot properly deliver oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to the cells in the body, it can result in fatigue, shortness of breath, and other complications. If heart failure is diagnosed early enough, there are ways to manage the symptoms.

There are several smaller warning signs of heart failure that some people tend to ignore. In some cases, only one or two symptoms present themselves.

Early warning signs of heart failure

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Easily exhausted

Edema or swelling in ankles and legs

Persistent coughing

Nausea and decreased appetite

If you notice any of these symptoms, it is important to speak to a healthcare professional. Although heart failure cannot be cured, it can be managed.

Managing the symptoms