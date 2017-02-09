Advanced Maternity Care and the Importance of a Neonatologist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pregnancy and childbirth are important steps in any family’s life. Childbirth, especially, is a complex process that requires a great deal of physical and emotional strength from both mother and baby. When the time finally comes for the baby to leave the mother’s womb, many bodily functions change drastically, which can be a difficult transition for a baby’s system. That’s why it is important to choose a hospital that provides high-quality maternity care from a team of experienced medical professionals.

What is the role of a neonatologist?

A neonatologist manages care for some of the most high-risk infant patients. If a newborn is premature, has a serious illness, or a birth defect, a neonatologist can assist during delivery and in subsequent care after the baby is born. Neonatologist work closely with obstetricians to diagnose any potential problems and coordinate care before, during, and after delivery.

Labor, Delivery and Recovery

Jordan Valley Medical Center–West Valley campus features seven fully remodeled labor, delivery and recovery suites. The suites were designed to help patients feel more comfortable and to minimize stress during labor and delivery.

The maternity ward also includes Level I and II special care nurseries and works closely with Jordan Valley Medical Center should a newborn need intensive care. All nurses are BLS, NPR, STABLE, and ACLS certified.

Hugs Infant Protection System

Jordan Valley Medical Center–West Valley Campus uses the Hugs Infant protection system for infant security in the OB unit and throughout the entire hospital. After birth, a small monitoring band is placed around the baby’s ankle. The band transmits an electronic signal to a nursing station and alerts nurses if a baby ever moves too close to a maternity unit exit.