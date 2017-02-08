× Utah city is dating app’s top place for Valentine’s Day

PROVO, Utah – A popular dating app has named Provo, Utah, the top city for Valentine’s Day this year after it scored the most dating matches in Feb. 2016.

Tinder officials say Provo is followed by New York City, Austin and Los Angeles for pairing up the most couples around Valentine’s Day.

The app reports a 10 percent increase in use on what is also known as “Singles Awareness Day.”

Top 10 cities with the most matches in February 2016: