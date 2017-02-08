× U.S. Marshals searching for tattooed sex offender on the run

PETERSBURG, Va. – The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a convicted sex offender it says is on the run.

The good news is, he should be easy to spot.

Matthew Ezekiel Stager, 44, was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia, Feb. 2, according to WTKR.

WTKR reported Stager was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas the day of his release but he did not show up.

His last known location was in Virginia.

According to WTKR, Stager has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, 145 pounds, with green eyes and facial tattoos.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for any information at 1-877-926-8332.

