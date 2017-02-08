× Director at Dugway Logistics Readiness Center investigated for theft of government property

DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah — The former director at Dugway’s Logistics Readiness Center is under investigation in connection with the theft of government property, including military grade optics in excess of $1,000.

According to a press release from Dugway Proving Ground, Phillip Tomac has been removed as the supply and logistics director, a position he held for four years, as a result of the investigation.

Tomac's position will be filled by an acting director pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously by Dugway and Army leadership,” said Vincent Liddiard, Dugway’s chief of staff. “This situation is not representative of the nearly 2,000 dedicated, hardworking employees that live and work at Dugway and, on a daily basis, support the readiness of our warfighters and protect our nation.”

Tomac was the director of the Dugway Proving Ground Logistics Readiness Center, which according to the press release is a tenant unit at Dugway. Tomac arrived at Dugway in 2012.