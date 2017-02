Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Valentine's Day is typically a time to celebrate romantic relationships, it can also be a good time to celebrate your friendships. Therapist Jessie Shepherd gives us her tips on maintaining a healthy friendship.

How to be a good friend

You BOTH work at it.

Push each other.

Be a good influence.

Be honest, open & real.

Be mindful with each other.

If you fight, practice forgiveness.

Learn to accept yourself fully (and them!).

