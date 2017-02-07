× Jury finds Roberto Roman guilty in death of Millard Co. deputy

SALT LAKE CITY — Roberto Roman, a man who was previously acquitted in state court for the murder of Josie Greathouse Fox, was found guilty of the crime in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, Roman pleaded guilty in federal court to three firearms and immigration violation. Federal prosecutors tried Roman on eight remaining charges, which include intentionally killing a law enforcement officer.

Fox, deputy for the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, was shot and killed during a traffic stop outside Delta in 2010.

Roman was acquitted of aggravated murder in state court, but convicted on lesser drug charges. He claimed at his 2012 trial that Deputy Fox’s brother, Ryan Greathouse, shot her after he and Greathouse had been doing drugs together.

Roman challenged the federal indictment against him, but a judge ruled that it did not constitute double jeopardy. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver upheld that decision.