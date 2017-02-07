Utah teacher accused of sexual contact with jr. high students

OGDEN, Utah — A teacher at Mound Fort Junior High School in Ogden was arrested Monday for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with students.

Drew Tutt faces several felony charges following an investigation by Weber County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

The sheriff’s office opened the investigation after a Weber County deputy allegedly saw Tutt with an underage girl at a park in October 2016. According to a statement from the Ogden School District, Tutt submitted his resignation and his employment with the school district ended on October 10. (Scroll to the bottom of the article to read the full statement.)

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives discovered Tutt had been enticing minors to send him nude photos and he had engaged in sexual contact with at least two students.

Tutt was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility and he faces the following charges:

aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

sexual abuse of a minor, a third-degree felony

two counts of enticing a minor, a third-degree felony

two counts of unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor

A statement from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said detectives believe Tutt may have engaged in similar behavior with other victims, and they have asked anyone with information on similar incidents to report them to the Weber Consolidated Dispatch Center at 801-395-8221.

Ogden School District Statement Regarding Arrest of Drew Tutt

On October 10, 2016, through communication from law enforcement, Ogden School District administration became aware of contact outside of school between a district employee and a student that did not meet our guidelines for appropriate interaction between faculty and students. The employee’s District employment ended that day. In order to terminate someone there must be termination with cause – it is a process which can take at least 30 days because of due process. That being the case, OSD accepted his resignation in remove from the district that day and OSD immediately began cooperating with Weber Co Sheriff’s Office regarding their investigation and the Utah School Board of Education regarding his licensure. The District also took steps to provide support for and protect the privacy of the student in question.

Ogden School District has cooperated with requests for information to support a Weber County Sheriff’s Office investigation involving the former employee. As such, the District will refer to the Sheriff’s Office regarding any details of the investigation.

Ogden School District places no priority above the safety and welfare of our students. The District has a zero tolerance policy for any inappropriate relationship between educators and students. Ogden School District will continue to respond swiftly and effectively to ensure the safety and privacy of its students.