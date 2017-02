GRAND CANYON – A Kanab, Utah, man survived a 90-foot fall in the Grand Canyon and caught it on camera.

Nick Smith from “Seldom Seen Adventures” fell in Soap Creek Canyon in the Grand Canyon.

He said he is very sore but luckily didn’t break any bones.

Smith told Fox 13 he had to climb back up the rope after falling, then climb and hike out of the canyon to his car and drive home.

WARNING: Video contains adult language.